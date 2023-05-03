All flights suspended: Philippines to shut entire airspace for 6 hours on May 17

Many people are also travelling into the Emirates to experience the festival in pleasant spring weather
Airport authorities in Manila have announced that the entire Philippine airspace will be shut down for a few hours on May 17 due to major maintenance activities.
The upgrade is expected to solve power outages — the latest of which happened on Labour Day holiday on Monday, affecting 9,000 passengers. On New Year's Day, an air traffic system glitch fiasco also grounded hundreds of flights and left thousands stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).
Taking place from 12am until 6am on May 17, the airspace shutdown will allow the authorities to replace the 'uninterrupted power supply' (UPS) of the airport's air traffic management centre, according to local media reports quoting Bryan Co, senior assistant general manager at the Manila International Airport Authority.
This activity, Co added, is expected to be completed in less than six hours but some buffer periods have been added as part of the plan.
Manila's airport officials will be sitting down with all 43 airlines that are operating in Naia to discuss how many flights will be rescheduled and how 'recovery flights' will be carried out.
“These are all proactive efforts to make sure that the CNS/ATM (Communication, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management) is reliable as an offshoot of what happened this year,” Co was quoted as saying in a media report.
ALSO READ:
Many people are also travelling into the Emirates to experience the festival in pleasant spring weather
The Japanese government also announced that starting May 8, travellers no longer need to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test
Official break to mark the Islamic festival begins on Thursday, April 20; depending on when the Moon is sighted, residents will get a four- or five-day holiday
Airlines say they are closely monitoring the situation of civil unrest in Khartoum
The procedure should be completed not earlier than 72 hours before the expected arrival; airline issues a step-by-step guide
Residents will mostly have a four-day weekend to celebrate Eid from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23, depending on the moon sighting
Airfares to India have reduced drastically as recorded on popular ticketing websites
Travellers can book tickets at promo rates for more than 20 popular destinations