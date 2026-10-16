Air India, Air India Express extend Saudi flight cancellations until October 20

Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to and from three major Saudi Arabian cities Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam ,until October 20, 2026, amid continuing regional security concerns and disruptions to air travel.

Air India said it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation to ensure flights could resume safely. The airline confirmed that passengers affected by the cancellations would be offered full refunds.

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Meanwhile, Air India Express announced that it had extended its suspension of services to and from the three Saudi cities until October 20, citing the evolving regional situation.

The budget carrier said affected passengers could opt for complimentary rescheduling or a full refund upon cancellation.

Both airlines advised passengers to check their flight status and stay informed about changes to their travel arrangements.

Thousands of flights disrupted across Saudi Arabia

The latest extension comes as Saudi Arabia continues to experience widespread aviation disruptions following a series of attacks on airports in the kingdom.

more than 4,000 flights departing Saudi Arabia were cancelled or grounded between October 8 and October 15.

Data from aviation analytics firm Cirium showed that approximately 46 per cent of the 8,883 scheduled departures during the eight-day period did not operate.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was among the hardest hit, with 298 of its 366 scheduled departures affected on October 15, representing more than 81 per cent.

The disruption also extended to other major airports. On October 15, Dammam recorded 60 cancellations out of 131 scheduled departures, while Jeddah saw 87 of its 385 departures affected.

Earlier suspension extended

The latest announcements extend restrictions previously communicated to Indian travellers.

the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on October 13 that Air India and Air India Express had suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 17.

Other Indian carriers, including Akasa Air and IndiGo, had also announced temporary suspensions affecting Saudi routes.

The embassy advised Indian nationals to remain in contact with their airlines and verify flight schedules before travelling.

What affected passengers should do?

Air India passengers whose flights have been cancelled are eligible for full refunds under the airline’s latest announcement.

Air India Express passengers can choose between complimentary rescheduling and a full refund on cancellation.

Travellers are advised to check the latest flight information directly with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

Air India Express has asked passengers to visit airindiaexpress.com and ensure their contact details are updated to receive operational notifications.

Both carriers said they would continue reviewing the situation before resuming normal operations.