UAE flights: Tickets from Dh139 as Air Arabia launches sale across 1 million seats

Air Arabia has launched its Super Seat Sale, offering travellers a chance to fly across several destinations across the globe at tickets starting from just Dh139.

The carrier is offering the deal across one million seats of its global network.

The discounted one-way fares will apply to non-stop flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi to destinations like Karachi, Alexandria, Cairo, Kochi, Damascus, Tbilisi, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Chennai, Mumbai and more.

The offer is valid for booking until October 12 and flights will be available from February 17, 2026, onwards.

The promotion also includes connections to spots including Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey, Egypt, Italy, Poland, Greece, Russia, Austria, Azerbaijan, and more.

The airline has advised passengers to book early since seats are limited and fares that are displayed might not be available at the time of booking.

Here are some of the deals to watch out for:

Sharjah (SHJ) - Karachi (KHI): Dh149

Sharjah (SHJ) - Bangkok (BKK): Dh399

Sharjah (SHJ) - Doha (DOH): Dh149

Abu Dhabi (AUH) - Amman (AMM): Dh199

Sharjah (SHJ) - Alexandria (HBE): Dh248

Sharjah (SHJ) - Baku (GYD): Dh249

Sharjah (SHJ) - Kochi (COK): Dh299

Sharjah (SHJ) - Thiruvananthapuram (TRV): Dh299

Abu Dhabi (AUH) - Kochi (COK): Dh299

Sharjah (SHJ) - Tbilisi (TBS): Dh299

Sharjah (SHJ) - Almaty (ALA): Dh299