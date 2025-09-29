  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 29, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 7, 1447 | Fajr 04:53 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.2°C

UAE flights: Tickets from Dh139 as Air Arabia launches sale across 1 million seats

The airline has advised passengers to book early since seats are limited

Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 5:29 PM

Updated: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 5:33 PM

Top Stories

'50% off' ticket scams: Cloned sites, OTP traps trick UAE concert fans

'50% off' ticket scams: Cloned sites, OTP traps trick UAE concert fans

How Asia Cup trophy controversy overshadowed performance of 3 players

How Asia Cup trophy controversy overshadowed performance of 3 players

UAE announces four new visit visa categories, amendments to entry permit

UAE announces four new visit visa categories, amendments to entry permit

Air Arabia has launched its Super Seat Sale, offering travellers a chance to fly across several destinations across the globe at tickets starting from just Dh139.

The carrier is offering the deal across one million seats of its global network.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Hamas says lost contact with two Gaza hostages due to Israeli strikes

thumb-image

Canadian University Dubai students lead the way in tech research and innovation

thumb-image

Asia Cup final: Pakistan motivated to win, but India have unflinching spirit

thumb-image

UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh150,000 for trying to sell villa he does not own

thumb-image

'My heart is shattered': Actor-politician Vijay condoles 39 dead in stampede

 

The discounted one-way fares will apply to non-stop flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi to destinations like Karachi, Alexandria, Cairo, Kochi, Damascus, Tbilisi, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Chennai, Mumbai and more.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The offer is valid for booking until October 12 and flights will be available from February 17, 2026, onwards.

The promotion also includes connections to spots including Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey, Egypt, Italy, Poland, Greece, Russia, Austria, Azerbaijan, and more.

The airline has advised passengers to book early since seats are limited and fares that are displayed might not be available at the time of booking.

Here are some of the deals to watch out for:

  • Sharjah (SHJ) - Karachi (KHI): Dh149

  • Sharjah (SHJ) - Bangkok (BKK): Dh399

  • Sharjah (SHJ) - Doha (DOH): Dh149

  • Abu Dhabi (AUH) - Amman (AMM): Dh199

  • Sharjah (SHJ) - Alexandria (HBE): Dh248

  • Sharjah (SHJ) - Baku (GYD): Dh249

  • Sharjah (SHJ) - Kochi (COK): Dh299

  • Sharjah (SHJ) - Thiruvananthapuram (TRV): Dh299

  • Abu Dhabi (AUH) - Kochi (COK): Dh299

  • Sharjah (SHJ) - Tbilisi (TBS): Dh299

  • Sharjah (SHJ) - Almaty (ALA): Dh299