Air Arabia-led Saudi airline launches flights from Dammam to Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinah

Saudi Arabia’s new national low-cost carrier, established by an Air Arabia-led consortium, has begun operations from Dammam, launching its first flight from King Fahd International Airport to Riyadh.

The inaugural service marks the start of operations for the new airline, which is backed by a consortium comprising Air Arabia Group, Nesma Group and Kun Holding.

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The carrier currently operates two daily flights each from Dammam to Riyadh and Jeddah, as well as one daily flight to Madinah, giving passengers five daily domestic services from its new base.

New airline takes off

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, described the launch as an important milestone for the new national budget carrier.

He said the start of operations supports the continued development of Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector while expanding affordable and reliable air connectivity from the Eastern Province.

“We are pleased to begin our journey with three key domestic routes and look forward to progressively expanding our network and services,” Al Ali said.

King Fahd International Airport has been selected as the carrier’s operating base.

Mohammed bin Ali Al Hassany CEO of Dammam Airports, said the launch would strengthen connectivity for the Eastern Province and expand travel options for passengers, while supporting the airport’s role as an international air gateway.

More destinations planned

Al-Hassany said Dammam Airports would work with its partners to grow air traffic and diversify destinations, supporting Saudi Arabia’s Aviation Program under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The consortium won the competition to establish the new airline in July 2025, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation .

The carrier received its Air Operator Certificate last week, clearing it to begin operations after completing the required technical and regulatory procedures.

Airbus A320 fleet

The airline is following Air Arabia’s established low-cost business model, focused on affordable and value-driven travel.

It operates Airbus A320 aircraft configured with 174 seats in a single-class cabin.

The launch ceremony at King Fahd International Airport was attended by officials, partners, guests and media representatives, while a second ceremony was held when the inaugural flight arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.