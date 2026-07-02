Abu Dhabi airport handles over 93,000 passengers a day as summer travel demand rises

Zayed International Airport is handling more than 93,000 passengers a day and close to 500 daily flights, as travel demand continues to strengthen ahead of the summer holiday season, according to Abu Dhabi Airports.

The airport operator said average daily passenger and flight volumes between June 26 and June 30 exceeded the levels recorded during the same period last year, highlighting the continued recovery and expansion of Abu Dhabi's aviation sector.

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During the five-day period, Zayed International Airport connected travellers to more than 100 destinations worldwide, with additional routes scheduled to launch over the coming months.

Abu Dhabi Airports attributed the growth to sustained travel demand, the expansion of its airline network and the strong performance of Abu Dhabi's home carriers, alongside increasing services by international airline partners.

The operator said the airport's new terminal, which opened in November 2023, has played a key role in accommodating higher passenger volumes through improved operational efficiency and biometric-enabled passenger processing.

With more than 100 destinations already served, Abu Dhabi Airports said further route expansion is planned as airlines continue to strengthen connectivity between the UAE capital and key international markets.

The company added that continued investment in airport infrastructure, airline partnerships and passenger experience remains central to its strategy of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation, trade and tourism hub.

The announcement comes as UAE airports prepare for one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with airlines reporting strong demand for summer holiday travel across regional and international destinations.

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports across the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport.

The operator handled more than 33 million passengers across its airport network during 2025, underscoring Abu Dhabi's growing importance as an international aviation gateway.