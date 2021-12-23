Abu Dhabi airport expects 32,000 passengers per day as traffic surges for holiday season

The beloved Crown Prince poses for a photo with the guests.
Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) today announced holiday traffic will increase almost 400 per cent from 2020 as passenger demand, flight numbers and network presence expand.
From the period running December 22 to January 2, Abu Dhabi Airports estimates an average of 32,000 passengers and 102 flights per day will pass through
AUH. This is four times the passenger traffic reported during the same period last year (8,400 passengers per day) and almost twice the flights (56). Passenger traffic (59,000 per day) and flight numbers (149 per day) still remain down from the same period in 2019.
AUH has reminded passengers to contact the relevant airline for the latest travel regulations and make sure to arrange all necessary validated documents before arriving at the airport.
Furthermore, they were asked to check out AUH website to find their terminal location, reach the airport three hours early and to wear mask on at all times.
