Watch: Dubai student asks RTA to show him how buses operate, gets wish fulfilled

Residents must avoid leaving bicycles at the racks designated for the metro and tram riders for more than 24 hours
A young boy’s dream to tour the Road and Transport Authority's (RTA) facilities was fulfilled after the authority responded to his request.
British student Zach Cosham had written to the RTA seeking permission to visit the Al Quoz bus depot accompanied by his mother. The boy was keenly interested in knowing about how the authority works and their operational mechanism.
A video of the visit that was shared by the authority on social media shows a team from the depot taking Cosham on a tour of the Al Quoz facility.
The youngster was also shown how the the latest technologies and technical equipment are used to carry out all maintenance to ensure the seamless operation of buses. The team also explained to him all about the public transportation services and their daily operations.
