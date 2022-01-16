Video: Dubai's Infinity Bridge opens today; 6 traffic diversions for Shindagha Tunnel closure

Dubai Police, RTA chiefs review traffic plans; affirm bridge’s readiness

Infinity Bridge. Photo: RTA

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 16 Jan 2022, 10:01 AM Last updated: Sun 16 Jan 2022, 10:09 AM

Dubai's stunning Infinity Bridge has opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.

Top officials visited the bridge on Sunday and affirmed its readiness for traffic.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, also reviewed the traffic diversions related to the temporary closure of Al Shindagha Tunnel from Deira to Bur Dubai.

The two-month closure will help complete the link between the Infinity Bridge and the new bridges with the tunnel. Deira-Bur Dubai traffic (and vice-versa) will be accommodated on Infinity Bridge, which can take 24,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

Here are the traffic diversions that are in place:

— Deira Islands to Bur Dubai via Al Shindagha Tunnel: Vehicles need to head directly to the Infinity Bridge towards Bur Dubai and Jumeirah via the new flyover on Corniche Street.

— Abu Bakr Al Siddique Street: Vehicles will turn left through Al Khaleej Street junction and head to the Infinity Bridge towards Bur Dubai and Jumeirah via the new flyover on Corniche Street.

— Al Mamzar: The traffic will continue on Al Khaleej Street, pass through Abu Bakr Al Siddique junction and head to Infinity Bridge towards Bur Dubai and Jumeirah via the new flyover on the Corniche Street.

— Omar Bin Al Khattab junction: Traffic will continue to Infinity Bridge via Corniche Street towards the new flyover and then towards Bur Dubai and Jumeirah.

— Al Musalla junction: Vehicles can head to Omar Bin Al Khattab junction, then turn left towards the Infinity Bridge or continue straight on Al Musalla Street and then onto the Corniche Street towards Infinity Bridge from the surface intersection JN13.

— Deira Islands Metro Station and Bus Station: Vehicles will head to Corniche Street and the Infinity Bridge through the surface road underneath the new flyover on Corniche Street.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had opened the bridge last week.

First announced in 2018, the Infinity Bridge is part of the Dh5.3-billion Al Shindagha Corridor Project. The corridor serves Deira and Bur Dubai, in addition to several development projects like Deira Islands, Dubai Seafront, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid. It is expected to serve one million people.

It will slash travel time from 104 minutes to just 16 by 2030. The time saved over 20 years will be worth about Dh45 billion.