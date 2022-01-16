Video: Dh400 fine for jaywalking; Abu Dhabi police urge pedestrians to use crosswalks

Police reported last week that they issued close to 7,900 fines to jaywalkers during 2021

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 16 Jan 2022, 3:16 PM

Residents have been urged to avoid jaywalking and instead use footbridges and zebra crossings, which are designated for pedestrian crossing.

In a new campaign against jaywalking, Abu Dhabi Police shared a video on social media, demonstrating the dangers of pedestrians crossing the road from non-designated areas.

As part of the "Safety Path" campaign, police said pedestrians should use footbridges, tunnels and zebra crossings while crossing the roads. The force said people should also follow the pedestrian traffic lights at intersections that work in conjunction with traffic lights to regulate the traffic flow.

“Crossing from non-designated areas of the road is very dangerous. In fact, it is one of the main causes of run over accidents,” said police adding that residents should abstain from this dangerous act, which is punishable by the law.

Jaywalking invites a fine of Dh400. Police reported last week that they issued close to 7,900 fines to jaywalkers during 2021.

“Jaywalking poses danger to both the pedestrian and other road users,” said traffic authorities.

“Run over accidents were mainly caused by pedestrians’ poor judgement as they cross busy roads in non-designated areas and negligence by motorists who do not give priority to people crossing the road,” said police.

“Pedestrians should use the designated crossing points properly, obey any signals at controlled crossings and be vigilant."

Pedestrians were also warned against using mobile phones, including chatting or write text messages on their mobile phones while crossing the roads to avoid accidents.

Also, police have always stressed the need for drivers to be tolerant and give way to pedestrians when safe to do so at uncontrolled crossings and near schools and educational institutions.

ALSO READ:

According to the force, drivers should also comply with traffic signals and drive at appropriate speeds, which might be well below the speed limit in the vicinity of pedestrians and crossings.

Not giving way to pedestrians carries a Dh500 fine and six black points.

Abu Dhabi Police had introduced new smart radars on Abu Dhabi roads to detect jaywalkers and drivers who don't stop at pedestrian crossing points.