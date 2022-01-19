Up to Dh10,000 fine: New Dubai resolution issued on vehicle rentals

It is mandatory to receive a permit to exercise vehicle rental activities in the Emirate

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 3:26 PM

Dubai issued a new resolution relating to vehicle transportation, obligations of the facilities, violations and administrative penalties and grievances.

Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Executive Council Resolution No. (2) of 2022 amending some clauses of Executive Council Resolution No. (47) of 2017 pertaining to the regulation of road transportation and vehicle rental activities in Dubai.

The new resolution replaces clauses No. (1), (3), (5), (8) and (10) with new clauses.

According to the amended resolution, it is mandatory to receive a permit to exercise the activities.

The permit is valid for a renewable term of one year. The applicant must submit a renewal request within 30 days of the permit's expiry.

RTA's Licensing Agency can extend the permit for no more than three years, according to the terms and conditions. Government entities are exempt from the permit requirements.

The Resolution also specifies the obligations of the licensed entities. These include adhering to the laws and regulations issued by the RTA on the activity and ensuring the provision of an office, vehicles and parking spaces that are suitable for the licensed activity and are in accordance with the regulations outlined in the Resolution's bylaws, among other obligations.

As per the Resolution, licensed entities are not permitted to attach any promotional material on their vehicles before obtaining an approval from RTA.

Fines for violators

The Resolution also sets the fines for violators. Fines will be doubled if the same violation was committed again within a year from the date of the first violation, but should not exceed Dh10,000.

RTA may take more than one measure against violators, starting with issuing a written warning and then suspending their activity for no more than six months, and ending with the permanent cancellation of the permit.

As per the Resolution, grievances must be submitted to the RTA's Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors in written form within 30 days of the issuance of the decision or measure against the party.

The submitted grievance will be reviewed within 30 days by a committee formed by the Director General.

The decision issued by the committee on the grievance are final.

The Resolution will be effective within 90 days from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette