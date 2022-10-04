Up to Dh1,000 fine: Police video shows dangers of wrong overtaking on UAE roads

The free service handles incidents on main roads, providing quick support to road users by promptly and effectively removing broken down vehicles
Roads in the UAE are smooth, and traffic, well managed. There are multiple traffic rules that motorists must follow for their own safety and that of other road users.
The Abu Dhabi Police on Tuesday released a video that highlights dangerous practices around wrong overtaking and sudden deviations.
Federal traffic laws specify three types of offences related to overtaking:
>> Wrong overtaking: Dh600 fine, 6 black points
>> Overtaking from the road shoulder: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points
>> Overtaking from a prohibited place: Dh600 fine
In their video, the Abu Dhabi Police listed out seven golden rules to follow to avoid accidents:
>> Do not overtake except from the left: Authorities had previously explained that the fast lane (left-most lane) should not be used unless you're overtaking another vehicle. Its use is limited to emergency vehicles and overtaking.
>> Avoid overtaking other vehicles incorrectly: Drivers of vehicles you intend to overtake must be aware that you are planning to do so.
>> Make sure the left lane is free of traffic before moving to it to overtake.
>> Do not change lanes without due care.
>> Do not keep moving between lanes recklessly.
>> Avoid sudden lane changes.
>> Use indicators when changing lanes.
