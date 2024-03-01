UAE fuel prices: Taxi fares increased for March in Ajman

The company had accused the employee of forging his contract document to force him to give up his dues
The transport authority in Ajman announced new taxi fares in the emirate as fuel prices for March were announced on Thursday.
The Ajman Transport Authority has set the cab fare at Dh1.83 per kilometre for this month, marking a 4-fil increase from Dh1.79 in February.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The UAE announced a fuel price increase on Thursday, in line with the global oil prices.
The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increased gasoline prices for March by between 15 and 16 fils per litre for gasoline and diesel price, compared to the prices of February 2024.
ALSO READ:
The company had accused the employee of forging his contract document to force him to give up his dues
Yellow alert, which calls for public to be aware during outdoor activities, has been issued for parts of Abu Dhabi, particularly Al Ain and Nahil areas
Globally, spot gold was steady at $2,157.31 per ounce at 9.27 am UAE time
The UAE residents’ ambitious trip in their cars that are from the 1930s and 1970s will cover 1,500km in 7 days
Named after late Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given to 20 young leaders who have inspired new generations to serve their communities
This farm will form the third phase of a plan that will see cow-breeding and poultry projects come up near the massive wheat farm in Mleiha
Ahmed Husain Al Katheeri endured sleep deprivation, hallucinations, and temperatures as low as -43 degrees Celsius
Although authorities run their own 'trap, neuter and release' programmes, many Good Samaritans have made it their personal mission to safeguard the cats in their communities