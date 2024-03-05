Dubai: RTA opens new junction on Al Wasl Road, cuts travel time to 30 seconds in busy area

The company had accused the employee of forging his contract document to force him to give up his dues
Dubai motorists who are driving around the busy areas of Al Wasl Road and Umm Suqeim Street can expect some relief as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completes an improvement project.
The RTA has opened a new junction at the intersection of Al Majasimi and Al Wasl Road, located between Umm Suqeim Street and Al Thanya Street, it was announced on Tuesday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Besides the installation of signals to ease vehicles' movement, a new traffic stream was added at the intersection.
Now, left turns are facilitated from Al Majasimi Street onto Al Wasl Road, eliminating the need for a right turn onto Umm Suqeim Street, followed by a U-turn on Al Wasl Road.
This solution is expected to reduce traffic density at the intersection of Al Wasl Road with Umm Suqeim Street — two areas where several shops and schools are located. The project has cut the travel time from Umm Suqeim 3 northward to Al Wasl Road from three minutes to just 30 seconds.
Al Majasimi street was also widened from one to two lanes in each direction, doubling every lane's capacity from 1,200 to 2,400 vehicles per hour.
The completion of these works is part of RTA's Quick Traffic Improvements Plan 2024.
ALSO READ:
The company had accused the employee of forging his contract document to force him to give up his dues
Yellow alert, which calls for public to be aware during outdoor activities, has been issued for parts of Abu Dhabi, particularly Al Ain and Nahil areas
Globally, spot gold was steady at $2,157.31 per ounce at 9.27 am UAE time
The UAE residents’ ambitious trip in their cars that are from the 1930s and 1970s will cover 1,500km in 7 days
Named after late Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given to 20 young leaders who have inspired new generations to serve their communities
This farm will form the third phase of a plan that will see cow-breeding and poultry projects come up near the massive wheat farm in Mleiha
Ahmed Husain Al Katheeri endured sleep deprivation, hallucinations, and temperatures as low as -43 degrees Celsius
Although authorities run their own 'trap, neuter and release' programmes, many Good Samaritans have made it their personal mission to safeguard the cats in their communities