Dubai: 100 taxi drivers awarded for exceptional performance

The company had accused the employee of forging his contract document to force him to give up his dues
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently recognised the exceptional performance of 100 Ideal Taxi drivers through the Taxi Sector Excellence Award.
The ceremony took place at RTA’s Head Office in the presence of Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, and Nabil Yousef Al Ali, Director of Drivers’ Affairs - leader of the team overseeing the Taxi Excellence Awards, in addition to several directors and representatives from taxi franchise companies.
Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO, Public Transport Agency, said, “The drivers who received the ‘Ideal Driver’ accolade were recognised for their exemplary performance in fulfilling their responsibilities with exceptional quality and adherence to the standards of excellence set for the award."
"RTA employs a precise evaluation system under the revised Excellence Award Policy for Taxis. This system rates drivers based on several criteria, notably being free from valid complaints, traffic violations, accidents attributable to the driver, and breaches of service quality in their records. The assessment process is marked by its transparency through the establishment of a dedicated Follow-up Team and communication with franchise companies to identify and nominate excellent drivers.”
“This award aims to enhance customer service and foster a competitive spirit among drivers and their companies to elevate traffic safety and awareness, increase customer satisfaction, and motivate drivers towards exceptional performance and adherence to the highest quality standards and pioneering in delivering services," he added.
The Roads and Transport Authority applauds the competitiveness among Dubai's taxi companies and acknowledges the efforts made by all companies, which have led to unprecedented growth in the taxi industry. This growth spans e-hail taxis, hourly vehicle rentals, and the Hala Taxi service. RTA is committed to the ongoing enhancement of the taxi service, recognising its role in serving the daily mobility needs of Dubai's residents.
The drivers expressed their appreciation and delight for this recognition, viewing it as a testament to RTA's commitment to its partners in the taxi industry. It underscores the importance of joint efforts to ensure customer satisfaction and adherence to RTA’s regulations and traffic laws.
ALSO READ:
The company had accused the employee of forging his contract document to force him to give up his dues
Yellow alert, which calls for public to be aware during outdoor activities, has been issued for parts of Abu Dhabi, particularly Al Ain and Nahil areas
Globally, spot gold was steady at $2,157.31 per ounce at 9.27 am UAE time
The UAE residents’ ambitious trip in their cars that are from the 1930s and 1970s will cover 1,500km in 7 days
Named after late Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given to 20 young leaders who have inspired new generations to serve their communities
This farm will form the third phase of a plan that will see cow-breeding and poultry projects come up near the massive wheat farm in Mleiha
Ahmed Husain Al Katheeri endured sleep deprivation, hallucinations, and temperatures as low as -43 degrees Celsius
Although authorities run their own 'trap, neuter and release' programmes, many Good Samaritans have made it their personal mission to safeguard the cats in their communities