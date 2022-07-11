UAE: Your guide to free parking, toll gate timings in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Tech giant to deploy 10 ultra-fast chargers on highways across several emirates
The UAE transitioned into a shorter workweek and a longer weekend at the beginning of the year. Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday has been the new weekend for government workers for over six months now. Most private sector firms have switched to a Saturday-Sunday weekend as well.
In line with the shift, authorities across the country have revised timings of certain services. Here are the key changes you need to know.
Effective July 15, 2022, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi announced new timings for paid parking and road tolls.
- Darb toll gates: They will be free on Sundays instead of Fridays. This means that toll gate charges would apply Monday to Saturday during the peak hours of 7am to 9am; and 5pm to 7pm. They would be free on public holidays as well.
- Parking: Public parking would be free to use on Sundays instead of Fridays. Charges will apply Monday to Saturday. Parking will be free to use on public holidays.
Revised timings have been in effect in Dubai since March.
- Parking: It’s a paid service for 14 hours from 8am to 10pm daily, except Sundays and public holidays. Residents and tourists can park their cars in paid zones for free on Sundays. Multi-storey facilities charge parking fees around the clock and on all seven days of the week.
- Al Maktoum Bridge toll gate: It’s free from 10pm to 6am on weekdays; and from 10pm Saturday till 6am Monday.
The Emirate had adopted a three-day weekend of Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Paid parking timings remained unchanged despite the weekend shift.
Parking in Sharjah is a paid service 8am to 10pm, Saturday to Thursday. Parking is free on Fridays, except in zones that have blue information signs. In such areas, parking is a paid service on all days of the week.
