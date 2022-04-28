UAE: Young driver arrested for dangerous driving in Umm Al Quwain

Police urge motorists to abide by traffic laws for everyone's safety

Supplied

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 1:37 PM

A 22-year-old driver has been arrested by Umm Al Quwain police for reckless driving that threatened his life and the lives of others on the road.

A top official at Umm Al Quwain Police Traffic and Patrols Department said that a patrol arrested a young man who was driving his car dangerously, in turn endangering his life and the lives of others.

The driver was referred to the competent authorities for necessary legal action.

ALSO READ:

The force urged drivers to abide by traffic laws for everyone's safety.