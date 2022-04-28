The process will sort and scrutinise seized vehicles that are subject to public auction and initiate the legal procedures
Transport1 week ago
A 22-year-old driver has been arrested by Umm Al Quwain police for reckless driving that threatened his life and the lives of others on the road.
A top official at Umm Al Quwain Police Traffic and Patrols Department said that a patrol arrested a young man who was driving his car dangerously, in turn endangering his life and the lives of others.
The driver was referred to the competent authorities for necessary legal action.
The force urged drivers to abide by traffic laws for everyone's safety.
