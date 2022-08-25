UAE: Up to Dh500 fine for electric bike, bicycle violations

Regulation aims to create a culture of sustainable and safe transportation

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 11:53 AM

Fines have been announced for violations of rules related to electric bikes and bicycles.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi made the announcement in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police.

Their goal is to implement the highest standards of security and safety when it comes to road transportation. The regulation is also aimed at promoting positive behaviours.

The new regulation and enforcement measures are part of ITC’s efforts to diversify means of transportation and to establish an integrated and sustainable transport system.

The ITC also noted that bicycles and electric bikes are one of the “first and last mile” services that link public transport to residences, malls, and other places. They enable community members to reach their destinations quickly and at a very low cost.

Fines for non-compliance

The regulation on the usage of bicycles and electric bikes also defines the fines for non-compliance with its provisions. They vary between Dh200 and Dh500.

Fines may be given for failure to adhere to the safety instructions and standards, or violations related to riding bicycles in prohibited roads and areas.

The regulation aims to create a culture of sustainable and safe transportation and establish Abu Dhabi a bicycle-friendly city.

