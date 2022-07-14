UAE: Truck drivers urged to use proper tyres during summer to prevent accidents

Authorities conduct campaign to raise awareness on tyre burst

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 3:41 PM

Authorities in Abu Dhabi conducted an awareness campaign on tyre safety to educate drivers of heavy vehicles about the dangers of tyre burst during summer and the importance of using proper tyres that conform to safety standards.

The campaign was organised by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), in collaboration with the “Road Safety UAE” platform and Al Masaood Group in Abu Dhabi.

The campaign targeted truck drivers from Heavy Vehicle Control Station, Mussafah.

Tire bursts increase during the summer months due to rising temperature levels. The aim of the campaign was to raise truck drivers’ awareness about the need to check their tyres regularly, and to use tyres according to vehicle specifications in order to avoid serious accidents resulting from tyre bursts.

Abu Dhabi Police earlier warned lorry drivers caught driving vehicles with unfit or worn-out tyres will be fined Dh500 and the truck will be impounded for a week.

