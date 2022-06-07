UAE traffic alert: Massive tailbacks on Dubai's Al Khail road due to accident

People must follow safety instructions, signs, and traffic signals, and give priority to pedestrians
Transport
Long tailbacks were reported on Dubai's Al Khail Road on Tuesday evening.
According to Google Maps' live traffic view, slow moving traffic was seen after Latifa Bint Hamdan Bridge, heading towards Sharjah.
Tailbacks were also seen going towards Abu Dhabi direction.
Dubai Police took to Twitter to inform motorists about an accident and to drive with caution due to the road conditions.
"On Al Khail Street, after Latifa Bint Hamdan Bridge, heading towards Sharjah, please be careful," read the tweet from Dubai Police.
