UAE traffic alert: Major road to be temporarily closed due to rain

Sat 1 Jan 2022

Sharjah Police on Saturday night announced that the emirate's Maliha Road would be temporarily closed.

According to an official tweet, the road will be closed in both directions from the Mahafiz area, which lead to Kalba and Fujairah.

Police say that the closure was due to the flow of rainwater from the nearby valley cutting off the road. They have suggested that drivers use the Sharjah-Al Dhaid Road or the new Khor Fakkan Road instead.

