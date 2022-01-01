UAE traffic alert: Major road to be temporarily closed due to rain

Police advise motorists to be careful around the area
Transport1 week ago
Sharjah Police on Saturday night announced that the emirate's Maliha Road would be temporarily closed.
According to an official tweet, the road will be closed in both directions from the Mahafiz area, which lead to Kalba and Fujairah.
Police say that the closure was due to the flow of rainwater from the nearby valley cutting off the road. They have suggested that drivers use the Sharjah-Al Dhaid Road or the new Khor Fakkan Road instead.
ALSO READ:
Police advise motorists to be careful around the area
Transport1 week ago
Police advise motorists to take alternative routes to avoid the congestion
Transport1 week ago
The crackdown was conducted to preserve the safety of all motorists
Transport1 week ago
The sector consists of six lanes and extends 8km.
Transport1 week ago
Service is offered through a partnership between the RTA and Careem
Transport1 week ago
Z-31 had the second-highest reported bid, selling for Dh2.82 million
Transport1 week ago
The project will serve around 3,000 residents
Transport2 weeks ago
All vehicles were confiscated in the first week of December
Transport2 weeks ago