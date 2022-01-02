UAE traffic alert: Major road reopened after temporary closure due to rain

The road was closed on Saturday night in both directions

By Web Desk Published: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 10:14 AM Last updated: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 10:26 AM

Sharjah Police announced on Sunday morning that Meliha Road has been reopened after a temporary closure due to rain.

According to an official tweet, the road has been reopened in both directions, leading to Kalba and Fujairah.

On Saturday night, the road was closed due to the flow of rainwater from the nearby valley cutting off the road. Police had advised drivers to use the Sharjah-Al Dhaid Road or the new Khor Fakkan Road instead.

