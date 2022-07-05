UAE traffic alert: Key road to be temporarily closed from July 6 for 10 days

Authorities urge motorists to use alternative routes

Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 7:58 PM Last updated: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 8:02 PM

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority on Tuesday announced the closure of Al-Burj Square for ten days starting from July 6.

The authority ordered the closure to complete the development and raise the efficiency of roads in the emirate. The temporary closure will be implemented in order to complete the maintenance Al Mina Street from Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to Saturday, July 16, 2022.

In a statement, the authority urged motorists to use alternative roads and follow the traffic and directional signs to avoid traffic congestion. The authority also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the works.