UAE traffic alert: Key road closures announced for today

Motorists have been advised to take alternative roads between 6am and 10pm

Sat 19 Feb 2022

Several major roads will be closed on Saturday, February 19, for the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge 2022.

The challenge will take place from 6am to 10pm. In a tweet, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) urged motorists to take alternative roads during those hours.

The following roads will be affected:

Affected roads Alternative roads Al Asayel Road Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road Garn Al Sabkha Road Al Yalayis Road Hessa Street Umm Suqeim Road Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street Emirates Road and Sheikh Zayed Road Al Qudra Road Al Ain-Dubai Road and Al Yalayis Road

The RTA also advised drivers to depart on their journey early to avoid possible delays.

The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is one of the Middle East’s premium sporting races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world. The event celebrated its 11th anniversary in 2021, with over 1,600 cyclists taking part in the build-up rides and a sell-out field in the final race.

