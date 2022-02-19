UAE traffic alert: Key road closures announced for today

UAE: 2,245 traffic offenders caught for heavy glass tinting, making noise, reckless driving
Several major roads will be closed on Saturday, February 19, for the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge 2022.
The challenge will take place from 6am to 10pm. In a tweet, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) urged motorists to take alternative roads during those hours.
The following roads will be affected:
|Affected roads
|Alternative roads
|Al Asayel Road
|Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road
|Garn Al Sabkha Road
|Al Yalayis Road
|Hessa Street
|Umm Suqeim Road
|Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street
|Emirates Road and Sheikh Zayed Road
|Al Qudra Road
|Al Ain-Dubai Road and Al Yalayis Road
The RTA also advised drivers to depart on their journey early to avoid possible delays.
The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is one of the Middle East’s premium sporting races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world. The event celebrated its 11th anniversary in 2021, with over 1,600 cyclists taking part in the build-up rides and a sell-out field in the final race.
