UAE traffic alert: Key road closed for maintenance until March

Police urged motorists to exercise caution while driving

File photo for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk Published: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 3:39 PM

A stretch of the Emirates Road (E611) in Umm Al Quwain will be closed for maintenance until the end of March.

In an Instagram post, Ras Al Khaimah Police urged motorists to exercise caution while driving on this road and to stay safe.

The area closed extends from the Al Aqran Roundabout to the Ring Road in Al Shuhada Street.

The stretch of road undergoing maintenance is approximately 25km, and is an important connection between the Emirates Road and the interior of the emirate.

ALSO READ: