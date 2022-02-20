UAE traffic alert: Key road closed for maintenance until March

Authorities urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules
Transport5 days ago
A stretch of the Emirates Road (E611) in Umm Al Quwain will be closed for maintenance until the end of March.
In an Instagram post, Ras Al Khaimah Police urged motorists to exercise caution while driving on this road and to stay safe.
The area closed extends from the Al Aqran Roundabout to the Ring Road in Al Shuhada Street.
The stretch of road undergoing maintenance is approximately 25km, and is an important connection between the Emirates Road and the interior of the emirate.
