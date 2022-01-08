UAE: Expect delays on these bus routes on Sunday

Delay in bus services on a few RTA routes due to Al Salam Cycling Championship

Published: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 7:34 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 8:12 PM

The RTA has informed road users in Dubai that there will be a delay in bus services on a few routes due to Al Salam Cycling Championship that’s taking place in the Emirate on Sunday, January 9.

Commuters travelling in RTA buses can expect delays on routes 291, 292, 293, 294, 295 and 298, from 4pm to 5:15pm.

Travellers have been advised to depart early for their journey due to delays that will affect bus timings.

Motorists can use alternative routes to reach their destinations.