UAE: Expect delays on these bus routes on Sunday

Parking will be free on Fridays in all zones, except those that have blue information signs
Transport1 week ago
The RTA has informed road users in Dubai that there will be a delay in bus services on a few routes due to Al Salam Cycling Championship that’s taking place in the Emirate on Sunday, January 9.
Commuters travelling in RTA buses can expect delays on routes 291, 292, 293, 294, 295 and 298, from 4pm to 5:15pm.
Travellers have been advised to depart early for their journey due to delays that will affect bus timings.
Motorists can use alternative routes to reach their destinations.
The closures are meant to facilitate a smooth flow of traffic
Transport1 week ago
All inbound trips from Expo Rider Dubai Stations and Expo Rider Intercity Stations will be suspended at 10pm and 8pm, respectively, on December 31
Transport1 week ago
The restriction will go into effect from 7am on Friday
Transport1 week ago
The update goes into effect from December 30
Transport1 week ago
The country will transition into a 4.5-day workweek from the new year
Transport1 week ago
The first and second parking yards in Jumeirah 3 encompasses 157 parking spaces
Transport1 week ago
Police have advised motorists to remain cautious around the area
Transport1 week ago