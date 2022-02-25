UAE traffic alert: Delays expected as cyclists hit the roads for race

Authorities have urged e-scooter riders to maintain distance between other vehicles
Transport1 week ago
Authorities have warned motorists of delays on Friday as cyclists hit the roads for the UAE World Tour.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Twitter that delays can be expected from noon to 4.30pm on February 25. RTA advised motorists to use alternative roads to reach their destination early.
Now in its fourth edition, this year’s UAE World Tour coincides with another significant event for the UAE — Expo 2020 Dubai, which is also hosting stage six of the tour.
The first part of the race takes place in the desert, touching familiar locations, including Dubai Sports City, Silicon Oasis Meydan Racecourse and reaching Emirates Towers.
The route crosses Jumeirah Road, Palm Jumeirah and the Jumeirah Islands before returning to Expo 2020 Dubai. The entire route takes place entirely on very wide roads, essentially straight, interspersed with large and well-paved roundabouts.
The riders may encounter some sand in case of wind during the desert sections.
ALSO READ:
Authorities have urged e-scooter riders to maintain distance between other vehicles
Transport1 week ago
Dubai will also be one of the first cities to issue rules for commercial use of autonomous vehicles in 2022.
Transport1 week ago
Authorities urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules
Transport1 week ago
Confiscated bikes are recycled by 'Bee’ah' In the interest of community members.
Transport1 week ago
Ras Al Khaimah police carried out a campaign to improve road safety
Transport1 week ago
To start preparations of digital maps needed for Cruise autonomous vehicles by the end of this year
Transport1 week ago
Other penalties include a 30-day vehicle confiscation and traffic black points
Transport1 week ago
Police have urged drivers to pay attention to the road
Transport1 week ago