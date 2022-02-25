UAE traffic alert: Delays expected as cyclists hit the roads for race

RTA advised motorists to use alternative roads to reach their destination early

By Web Desk Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 8:16 AM

Authorities have warned motorists of delays on Friday as cyclists hit the roads for the UAE World Tour.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Twitter that delays can be expected from noon to 4.30pm on February 25. RTA advised motorists to use alternative roads to reach their destination early.

Now in its fourth edition, this year’s UAE World Tour coincides with another significant event for the UAE — Expo 2020 Dubai, which is also hosting stage six of the tour.

The first part of the race takes place in the desert, touching familiar locations, including Dubai Sports City, Silicon Oasis Meydan Racecourse and reaching Emirates Towers.

The route crosses Jumeirah Road, Palm Jumeirah and the Jumeirah Islands before returning to Expo 2020 Dubai. The entire route takes place entirely on very wide roads, essentially straight, interspersed with large and well-paved roundabouts.

The riders may encounter some sand in case of wind during the desert sections.

