UAE traffic alert: Authorities announce partial road closure for one month

Motorists urged to use alternative route

Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 6:00 PM

Authorities on Tuesday announced a partial road closure on Khorfakkan road and towards Khorfakkan for one month starting today.

Sharjah Road and Transport Authority took to social media to alert motorists of the closure and mapped out an alternative route for drivers. The partial closure will be in force from Tuesday, July 26, until Thursday, August 25, to implement a safe entrance and exit for Shees.

The authorities are working towards completing the development and raising the efficiency of roads in Sharjah.

Residents commuting on this route are asked to use the alternative road shown on the map above and follow the traffic and directional signs to avoid any traffic jams. The authority also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the work.

