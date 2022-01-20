UAE: Thousands fined over noisy vehicles; police video highlights alarming sounds they produce

The police said they fined 2,750 motorists in 2021.

The Abu Dhabi Police have released a video that highlights the panic-inducing sound produced by illegally modified vehicles.

Some motorists make unauthorised modifications to their vehicles to generate speed and excessive sounds or to get attention on the roads.

Driving a noisy vehicle results in a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points. Making unauthorised changes to chassis or engine leads to a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and impounding of the vehicle for 30 days. And to release the vehicle, the owner needs to pay Dh10,000 within three months. Failing this, the vehicle is sold off at an auction.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate said the excessive sounds produced by these vehicles cause panic among other drivers and residents, especially children and the elderly.

Authorities warned against the practice by some drivers, especially the youth, who drive the noisy vehicles recklessly.

Officials called on residents to report noisy vehicles to 999.