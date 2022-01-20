UAE: Thousands fined over noisy vehicles; police video highlights alarming sounds they produce

Dubai: Infinity Bridge is part of a traffic project to slash travel time from 104 minutes to 16
The time saved over 20 years will be worth about Dh45 billion
Transport6 days ago
The Abu Dhabi Police have released a video that highlights the panic-inducing sound produced by illegally modified vehicles.
Some motorists make unauthorised modifications to their vehicles to generate speed and excessive sounds or to get attention on the roads.
The police said they fined 2,750 motorists in 2021 over excessively loud vehicles and carrying out illegal changes to engines.
Driving a noisy vehicle results in a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points. Making unauthorised changes to chassis or engine leads to a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and impounding of the vehicle for 30 days. And to release the vehicle, the owner needs to pay Dh10,000 within three months. Failing this, the vehicle is sold off at an auction.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate said the excessive sounds produced by these vehicles cause panic among other drivers and residents, especially children and the elderly.
ALSO READ:
Authorities warned against the practice by some drivers, especially the youth, who drive the noisy vehicles recklessly.
Officials called on residents to report noisy vehicles to 999.
The time saved over 20 years will be worth about Dh45 billion
Transport6 days ago
Police have urged motorists to use turn signals in a timely manner
Transport6 days ago
The bridge 300 metres long and can accommodate 24,000 vehicles in both directions
Transport1 week ago
The current prototype has just two seats, but the aim is to have a five-seater aircraft that can fly families.
Transport1 week ago
Abu Dhabi's paid street parking and the toll gate systems will remain the same
Transport1 week ago
New service is offered as the extension of the 50% discount plan on traffic violations is scheduled to expire soon
Transport1 week ago
Drivers can choose between a 3-month, 6-month or 12-month instalment plan
Transport1 week ago
Public buses and ferries will operate according to usual schedule
Transport1 week ago