UAE: Taxi fares reduced in Ajman as fuel prices drop in September

Move aims to improve services that contribute to users' convenience without increasing the rates

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 2:04 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 2:17 PM

Taxi fares in Ajman have been reduced in line with the drop in fuel prices in the UAE for September, bringing relief for passengers considering the increase in demand for the service.

The UAE on Wednesday slashed fuel prices by 62 fils per litre for the month of September in line with global rates.

The move by Ajman Public Transport Authority (APTA) aims to improve services following effective controls and principles that contribute to users' convenience without increasing the prices.

Starting today (September 1), Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.41 a litre, compared to Dh4.03 in August. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.30 per litre, compared to Dh3.92, E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.22 a litre, compared to Dh3.84 a litre and diesel will be charged at Dh3.87 a litre compared to Dh4.14 last month.

A top official at APTA said that this decline indicates the success of the digital transformation plans developed by the authority to develop the vital sector and make taxi users happy in the emirate.

He added that this change in tariffs will be automatically updated in the smart meter system, which raises the level of services provided by the authority to the taxi sector.

ALSO READ:

The official pointed out that the taxi sector in the emirate includes six franchise companies, and the number of taxi license plates has reached (2,230) in the emirate, including the Ajman taxi, which is driven by drivers who undergo continuous training courses in the field of transportation and transportation. The service can be requested through the Ajman application Route.