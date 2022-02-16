UAE: Student run over by school bus in tragic accident, dies

Digital payments firm working to enable acceptance of cards on public transportation systems.
Transport1 week ago
A 12-year-old student died after she was run over by her school bus in Ajman.
According to the Ajman Police, the tragic incident was reported at 3.45pm on Tuesday. The girl was a student of Umm Ammar school.
According to the police, the student got off the bus near her house and moved towards the front to get home. The driver did not spot her and took the bus forward, running over the child.
The girl, who hailed from a Gulf country, sustained severe head injuries. On being alerted about the accident, the police and paramedics rushed to the spot, but the girl had passed away by the time they got there.
The bus driver has been arrested. Investigations revealed that the bus did not have a supervisor.
ALSO READ:
The bus driver has been arrested.
Lt. Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Administration, expressed the Ajman Police’s sincere condolences to the girl’s family.
The officer urged bus drivers to observe all safety rules and not let anything distract them.
Digital payments firm working to enable acceptance of cards on public transportation systems.
Transport1 week ago
After transporting the suspected patients, the rides thoroughly were sanitised
Transport1 week ago
RTA in Sharjah trying to encourage people to use public transport by offering new initiatives.
Transport1 week ago
Take a peek into the future of mobility
Transport1 week ago
Dubai to roll out autonomous taxis next year.
Transport1 week ago
Authorities reminded drivers could face a penalty of Dh1,000 and earn 12 black points for jumping traffic signals
Transport1 week ago
He also said that all Expo 2020-related infrastructure projects were completed on time despite the pandemic
Transport1 week ago
It also distributed nol cards to buy rations among taxi and bus drivers whose services were terminated.
Transport1 week ago