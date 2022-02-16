UAE: Student run over by school bus in tragic accident, dies

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 11:11 AM Last updated: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 11:40 AM

A 12-year-old student died after she was run over by her school bus in Ajman.

According to the Ajman Police, the tragic incident was reported at 3.45pm on Tuesday. The girl was a student of Umm Ammar school.

According to the police, the student got off the bus near her house and moved towards the front to get home. The driver did not spot her and took the bus forward, running over the child.

The girl, who hailed from a Gulf country, sustained severe head injuries. On being alerted about the accident, the police and paramedics rushed to the spot, but the girl had passed away by the time they got there.

The bus driver has been arrested. Investigations revealed that the bus did not have a supervisor.

Lt. Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Administration, expressed the Ajman Police’s sincere condolences to the girl’s family.

The officer urged bus drivers to observe all safety rules and not let anything distract them.