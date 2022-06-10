UAE: Speed limit change announced for more than 15 roads

Authorities also held traffic safety programmes in schools

Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 11:17 AM Last updated: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 7:53 PM

Radars on over 15 roads have been adjusted for speed limit changes in Fujairah.

The emirate's police took to Twitter on Friday to note that speed limits have been adjusted on both internal and external roads.

The revised limits are:

S.no. Road name Old speed limit New speed limit 1 Fujairah Streets (Corniche - Al-Faseel - Saif bin Hamad - Madhab - Kuwait - Internal Roads) 91 61 2 Fujairah Port District Street to Murbah Area 141 101 3 Murbah District Street - Qidfa Ring Road 121 81 4 Murbah Al-Dakhili District Street 101 81 5 Al Bidiyah Street to Dibba District 121 81 6 Dibba city streets 91 61 7 Dibba District Street to Masafi District 121 81 8 Al-Shahenat Dibba Street - Masafi 91 61 9 Dibba District Street to Al Tuwayen District 121 81 10 Sheikh Maktoum Street 121 81 11 Sheikh Khalifa Street 141 101 12 Sheikh Khalifa Street (Entrance to Fujairah City) 101 81 13 Yebsa Al-Aber Street 101 81 14 Street behind Fujairah Airport 101 81 15 Ahfara District street 91 61 16 Sheikh Hamad Bin Abdullah Street 81 61

Last week, the authority held a traffic safety programme for students in schools. The force asked parents to follow certain safety rules while boarding children on or off a school bus. Similarly, they were asked to instruct children to avoid getting on/off the bus unless it stops completely - as well as avoid playing in the bus or while waiting at the bus stop.

