Enjoy our faster App experience
Open

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Speed limit change announced for more than 15 roads

Authorities also held traffic safety programmes in schools

Image used for illustrative purposes
Image used for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 11:17 AM

Last updated: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 7:53 PM

Radars on over 15 roads have been adjusted for speed limit changes in Fujairah.

The emirate's police took to Twitter on Friday to note that speed limits have been adjusted on both internal and external roads.

The revised limits are:

S.no.Road nameOld speed limitNew speed limit
1Fujairah Streets (Corniche - Al-Faseel - Saif bin Hamad - Madhab - Kuwait - Internal Roads)9161
2Fujairah Port District Street to Murbah Area141101
3Murbah District Street - Qidfa Ring Road12181
4Murbah Al-Dakhili District Street10181
5Al Bidiyah Street to Dibba District12181
6Dibba city streets9161
7Dibba District Street to Masafi District12181
8Al-Shahenat Dibba Street - Masafi9161
9Dibba District Street to Al Tuwayen District12181
10Sheikh Maktoum Street12181
11Sheikh Khalifa Street141101
12Sheikh Khalifa Street (Entrance to Fujairah City)10181
13Yebsa Al-Aber Street10181
14Street behind Fujairah Airport10181
15Ahfara District street9161
16Sheikh Hamad Bin Abdullah Street8161

Last week, the authority held a traffic safety programme for students in schools. The force asked parents to follow certain safety rules while boarding children on or off a school bus. Similarly, they were asked to instruct children to avoid getting on/off the bus unless it stops completely - as well as avoid playing in the bus or while waiting at the bus stop.

ALSO READ:


More news from Transport