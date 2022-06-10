UAE: Speed limit change announced for more than 15 roads

People must follow safety instructions, signs, and traffic signals, and give priority to pedestrians
Radars on over 15 roads have been adjusted for speed limit changes in Fujairah.
The emirate's police took to Twitter on Friday to note that speed limits have been adjusted on both internal and external roads.
The revised limits are:
|S.no.
|Road name
|Old speed limit
|New speed limit
|1
|Fujairah Streets (Corniche - Al-Faseel - Saif bin Hamad - Madhab - Kuwait - Internal Roads)
|91
|61
|2
|Fujairah Port District Street to Murbah Area
|141
|101
|3
|Murbah District Street - Qidfa Ring Road
|121
|81
|4
|Murbah Al-Dakhili District Street
|101
|81
|5
|Al Bidiyah Street to Dibba District
|121
|81
|6
|Dibba city streets
|91
|61
|7
|Dibba District Street to Masafi District
|121
|81
|8
|Al-Shahenat Dibba Street - Masafi
|91
|61
|9
|Dibba District Street to Al Tuwayen District
|121
|81
|10
|Sheikh Maktoum Street
|121
|81
|11
|Sheikh Khalifa Street
|141
|101
|12
|Sheikh Khalifa Street (Entrance to Fujairah City)
|101
|81
|13
|Yebsa Al-Aber Street
|101
|81
|14
|Street behind Fujairah Airport
|101
|81
|15
|Ahfara District street
|91
|61
|16
|Sheikh Hamad Bin Abdullah Street
|81
|61
Last week, the authority held a traffic safety programme for students in schools. The force asked parents to follow certain safety rules while boarding children on or off a school bus. Similarly, they were asked to instruct children to avoid getting on/off the bus unless it stops completely - as well as avoid playing in the bus or while waiting at the bus stop.
