Smart cameras will be used to detect vehicles with expired licences and insurance, the Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced.
Starting Sunday, November 7, a new tracking system would be activated to read licence plate numbers. Vehicles with licences that expired 40 days prior will be slapped with a Dh500 fine and four black points.
The system would also detect vehicles with pending violations or those that are wanted by police authorities across the country.
Smart cameras have been placed at multiple strategic points across the emirate to detect violations. These cameras have a high accuracy rate of 95 per cent.
The Ras Al Khaimah have called on motorists to settle any pending fines within the set time frames. They have also been told to make sure their vehicles have undergone proper technical inspection and their licences have been renewed.
