UAE: Sharjah adds 51 new parking lots in 2021

Customers can use these parking spaces hourly, weekly, monthly, or even for a whole year according to their needs.

Wed 2 Mar 2022

Sharjah issued permits for 51 new private parking lots across the city in 2021, a statement issued by the Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) said.

SCM issued permits for 51 new private parking lots in different areas of the city during the past year. This comes in line with the SCM's efforts to regulate the use of parking lots and maintain the aesthetic appearance of the city.

The regulation of private parking businesses strengthens the Sharjah’s capabilities as an attractive environment for tourism, investment and an ideal place for living, the authority added.

The total private parking lots in the city of Sharjah has reached 294 lots far.

They include more than 19,500 parking space.

