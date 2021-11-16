UAE: Robots to help you get driving licence, vehicle registration

Police forces across the country use robots to deliver services.

By Staff Reporter Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 1:41 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 1:58 PM

Two robots that will assist and guide residents looking to get vehicle or driver licensing services have been introduced in the UAE.

The robots have been deployed at the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Services Centre in Ajman.

Brigadier Khalid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, deputy director-general of police operations at the Ajman Police, said both robots have specific tasks.

Colonel Sultan Khalifa Abu Muhair, director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, explained that the first robot is a talking one that welcomes customers to the centre. It answers queries and offers information about the range of services offered at the centre like opening a traffic file, or enquiring about a traffic fine.

The other robot can accompany a customer to the required service counter.

In October, the Umm Al Quwain Police introduced a new officer: Detective Robotok, a robot that investigates crimes against children.

The Dubai Police had ‘recruited’ the world's first operational robot policeman way back in 2017.

Amal the robot was recently given a mission to promote awareness on drug hazards.

In April 2019, the Abu Dhabi Police had deployed a robot that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to uncover facts in crimes against children. The robot can detect a person's emotions and read the questions written by a police officer during an interview with a child. It can also display images directed to the officer or the child through an 'iPad' device placed in its chest.