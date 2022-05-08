UAE: Police deny speed limit change on Sheikh Zayed Road

The shuttles will run from April 30 to May 1
Transport2 weeks ago
Authorities in the UAE have denied reports about reducing the speed limit of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Umm Al Quwain.
Taking to Instagram, the Umm Al Quwain Police issued the denial on Sunday.
The authority said the report was first published on a social media platform.
The police urged residents to seek information from official sources only.
ALSO READ:
The shuttles will run from April 30 to May 1
Transport2 weeks ago
The old single-lane road will be removed and replaced by a dual carriageway extending 11km
Transport2 weeks ago
Authorities have also urged motorists to obey speed limits
Transport2 weeks ago
The vehicle will also be seized for 15 days
Transport2 weeks ago
People offering Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers can avail this service
Transport2 weeks ago
94 fires in vehicles reported in Dubai this year, so far
Transport2 weeks ago
The process will sort and scrutinise seized vehicles that are subject to public auction and initiate the legal procedures
Transport2 weeks ago
DEWA's EV Green Charger network has expanded to over 325 charging stations across the Emirate
Transport2 weeks ago