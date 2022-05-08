UAE: Police deny speed limit change on Sheikh Zayed Road

Authorities urge residents to seek information from official sources only

Published: Sun 8 May 2022, 7:45 PM

Authorities in the UAE have denied reports about reducing the speed limit of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Umm Al Quwain.

Taking to Instagram, the Umm Al Quwain Police issued the denial on Sunday.

The authority said the report was first published on a social media platform.

The police urged residents to seek information from official sources only.

