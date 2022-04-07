UAE: Over 7,000 abandoned vehicles seized; 1,248 pop-up shops removed in Sharjah

44,000 inspection visits carried out in 2021 and 2022 to preserve the aesthetic look of the city and for residents' safety

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 4:26 PM

Sharjah municipality has confiscated 7,171 abandoned vehicles and removed 1,248 pop-up shops during 44,000 inspection campaigns in 2021, and the first quarter of 2022.

The move is aimed at monitoring activities that negatively impacts the general appearance of the city. The campaign strives to preserve the city’s aesthetic appearance and ensure a safe environment for residents and visitors.

Adel Omar, Director of the Control and Inspection Department in Sharjah Municipality, said that the municipal inspection teams have taken the necessary measures against all negative activities and educating members of the public about the importance of maintaining cleanliness in various busy areas during the winter season, such as green areas.

He revealed that the municipality carried out 41 inspection tours to monitor all distortions of the general appearance. The inspectors during the campaign removed pop-up shops and illegal markets, illegal farms, abandoned vehicles and other such elements that negatively affected people, the community and the general appearance of the Emirate.

He added that municipal inspection teams continue to work round the clock during the holy month of Ramadan to monitor such behaviour and take necessary measures to rectify them.

Omar explained that during these campaigns, about 7,171 abandoned vehicles were seized, including those that did not have number plates, while also removing 1,248 pop-up shops and random markets across Sharjah.

The municipality took necessary measures against them, including seizing vehicles that supplied counterfeit materials and goods to these markets. The confiscated materials were destroyed in coordination with the Sharjah Environment Company.

Omar pointed out that the municipality also get rid of 10 tonnes of cardboard waste, and confiscated about 16,000 bicycles used to load and collect paper waste.

The municipality also removed 286 billboards in different locations.