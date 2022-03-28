UAE: Now, get free trips on public buses in exchange for empty plastic bottles

Passengers gain points each time they hand in empty bottles, which are then used to pay for bus fares

File

By WAM Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 5:41 PM

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, has launched an initiative encouraging public transport passengers to obtain free trips on public buses by gaining points each time they hand in empty plastic bottles, which are then used to pay for bus fares.

In the first phase of the "Points for Plastic: the Bus Tariff" initiative a plastics deposit machine will be installed in Abu Dhabi’s main bus station, enabling passengers to exchange empty plastic containers for points, which will be calculated as follows; each single small bottle (600 ml or less) will gain 1 point, while larger containers or bottles exceeding 600 ml will gain 2 points. Each point is equal 10 fils, so 10 points equals Dh1.

The initiative has been launched in cooperation with Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre "Tadweer", and "DGrade".

The points balance can be compiled and transferred to the "Hafilat" Personalised Bus Card, the ITC automated payment system, which calculates the fare required for the trip and automatically deducts it from the cash value stored in the card via the tariff machines installed at bus entrances and exits.

The EAD is working closely with its partners from the public and private sectors to launch an integrated bottle return scheme in key locations, as well as encouraging initiatives to collect bottles from homes in a way that is based on incentive rewards.