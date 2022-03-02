UAE: New smart gates launched in Ajman to help police monitor traffic violations

The gates will help enhance police response to emergencies as well.

By Our Reporter Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 12:39 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 12:45 PM

Smart Gates that have been installed in Ajman will help the police monitor traffic violations and crimes, it was announced on Wednesday.

The gates that are powered by artificial intelligence will help enhance police response to emergencies as well.

More details to follow