UAE: New safety training programme launched for school bus drivers, conductors

The Ajman Civil Defence Authority launched an intense safety training programme for school bus drivers and conductors.
The training will ensure that students remain safe from traffic accidents.
Colonel Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, Director-General of Ajman Civil Defence, said that the programme includes seven awareness lectures.
Aside from theoretical lectures, there will be sessions on practical application in Urdu and English. A total of 261 drivers and 83 transport and safety supervisors will be in attendance.
Al Zaabi added that this was an effort from the General Command of Civil Defence to abide by the Ministry of Interior's strategy to make the UAE one of the safest countries in the world.
He also praised the cooperation between Ajman Civil Defence and Emirates Transport, in the implementation of such safety programs.
Al Zaabi also said that there are intensive activities and programs carried out by the Civil Protection Department from the Civil Protection and Safety Department to promote the culture of prevention in all institutions, bodies and schools.
