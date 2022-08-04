UAE: New paid parking zones announced, effective August 15

The authority has urged motorists to exercise caution when driving in the area
New paid parking zones will be introduced in Khor Fakkan, Sharjah. The new parking system was announced by Khor Fakkan Municipality on Thursday, August 4, and will be effective starting August 15.
The authority also announced that Sharjah citizens of 60 years or above will be able to use the parking spaces free of charge.
The Municipality said that in order to avail this facility, the senior citizens must submit certain documents. These include:
1. Emirates ID
2. Proof of ownership of the car
3. Registration summary
The documents may be submitted either online via the Khor Fakkan Municipality website www.khormun.gov.ae or in person at the headquarters in the Al Mudifi area in Khor Fakkan.
