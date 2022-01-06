UAE: New bus services introduced in Abu Dhabi

The measures were taken to improve the quality of services offered to commuters, and in line with the new Saturday-Sunday weekend.

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 7:30 AM

The local transport authority in Abu Dhabi has added new services and modified some bus routes in the city and suburbs.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi said the measures were taken to improve the quality of services offered to commuters and in line with the new Saturday-Sunday weekend.

The bus trips, the ITC said, have been rescheduled as per working days and new weekend transition.

Sixty daily bus trips have been added on weekdays thereby increasing the number of trips from 4,695 to 4,755 per day. Also, 753 additional trips have been added on Friday thereby raising the number of daily trips from 4,002 to 4,775.

In the city, bus number 8, which sets off from Zayed Port to Al Bateen area in Abu Dhabi City, will be extended to the Al Bateen Marina area.

Several improvements have been made to the network in Baniyas, Al Shahama and Mussafah.

Bus numbers 400, 401, 402 and 403 will no longer serve Al Shahama. Instead, there are two new services starting from Abu Dhabi Bus Station: bus number 201 to Al Shahama Souq and bus number 202 to Rahba Hospital. Also, 225 is a new service between Deerfields Mall and Al Taweelah. And bus number A40 will be extended to Al Shahama Bus Station.

New bus service in Musaffah will now connect western port area. Also, there will be a direct link between Mohammed bin Zayed City and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street.

The ITC said that the new improvements will see an increase in frequency of services as well as adjustments in timings with an aim of ensuring optimal efficiency.

“These improvements will enhance the connection of the public bus network in Abu Dhabi, and make the use of buses in the city and its suburbs more efficient, easy and comfortable,” the ITC added.