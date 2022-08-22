UAE: New bridge to be completed by 2023; road diversions announced

Project aims to strengthen connection between residential communities

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 6:59 PM

The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman announced yesterday that the Ittihad street development project will be completed by October 2023.

Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Municipality and Planning Department, said that the project includes the construction of a bridge on Al Ittihad Street. This bridge will have three lanes for vehicles coming from Dubai. There will also be a traffic light at the intersection of Al Ittihad Street and Kuwait Street, under the bridge.

Another bridge will be constructed for motorists coming from Al Hassan Bin Al Haitham Street and heading outside the emirate, from the Ajman Industrial Area towards Sharjah.

He added that the project is being executed in line with the strategic goal of developing an integrated infrastructure and strengthening the interconnection between residential communities.

Alternative routes and diversions

Al Nuaimi explained that an alternative diversion has been provided from Al Ittihad Street, which contributes to the flow of traffic and avoided congestion and jams around the clock.

He called on residents and visitors of the emirate to follow the directional signs and use the diversion.

“The diversion includes five lanes coming from the emirate of Sharjah towards Sheikh Khalifa Intersection, in addition to two lanes towards Al Nuaimiya area,’’ he added.

Al Nuaimi said that the project falls within the second package of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, to develop the infrastructure in the emirate. He added that the wise leadership paid attention to the lively street, which witnesses constant movement around the clock and is a link to other emirates.

