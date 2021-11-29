UAE National Day: Dubai authorities to gift baby car seats to families

More than 450 car seats will be distributed to families across 21 public and private hospitals

Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 3:54 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 3:59 PM

Government departments in Dubai have teamed up to offer baby car seats to families of newborns in public and private sector hospitals.

The initiative is in celebration of the 50th UAE National Day.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Police launched the initiative called ‘My child’s golden jubilee gift’ in cooperation with UNICEF Gulf.

More than 450 car seats will be distributed to families across 21 public and private hospitals in Dubai. The car seats can be used from birth until four years.

The joint government initiative aims to reiterate the importance of road safety and educate community members on the importance of using car seats for babies and children.

Eltayeb Adam, UNICEF Representative to the Gulf Area, said: “Globally, road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5 to 29. Evidence on the effectiveness of child safety seats and restraints is overwhelming, and the use of child restraints can lead to at least a 60 per cent reduction in deaths.

“A practice as simple as securing a child in a car seat avoids injuries and loss of life of young children and, in the long term, helps instil a culture of road safety in our society.”

Dr Muna Tahlak, CEO of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children, highlighted the importance of this initiative as it reinforces the importance of child safety from the day the child is born.

Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, noted that the UAE topped the list of the best countries in the field of road quality, according to the report issued by Atlas World in the second half of 2021.

She called on parents to use car seats and seat belts in the vehicle.

Emirates Driving Institute, Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) and Baby Shop Group are also participating in the initiative.