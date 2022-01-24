UAE: Motorists warned to follow school bus stop sign rules as students return to in-person learning

Violators will be fined Dh1,000 and 10 black points against their licences

Mon 24 Jan 2022

Police in Abu Dhabi has urged motorists to bring their vehicles to a complete stop when the 'stop' sign is on a school bus while dropping off or picking up students.

The warning follows the return of pupils to school campuses for in-person learning from Monday, January 24.

As part of its campaign under the slogan 'In their safety, is our happiness', Abu Dhabi Police reminded motorists that they are supposed to stop in both directions on a two-way road when the 'stop' sign has been displayed, at a distance of five metres from the school bus.

Motorists who ignore the 'stop' signs are fined Dh1,000 and will receive ten black points against their licences, the force warned on Twitter.

School bus drivers are also required to display the 'stop' signs on the buses while picking up or dropping off students. The penalty for not displaying the 'stop' sign is Dh500 and six black points.

Police also told school bus supervisors to ensure that pupils board or get off the bus before moving.

According to officers, supervisors should take care of the children, help them cross the streets and ensure that they hand them over to parents or people waiting for them at their homes for their safety.

School bus drivers were also told to refrain from using mobile phones while driving and always to wear seat belts.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi had in 2020 activated radars on school buses to detect 'stop' sign violations.

