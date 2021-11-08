UAE: Man dies in tragic road accident, daughter seriously injured

Users will be able to automatically renew parking tickets and pay fees over WhatsApp instead of the current SMS messages
Transport3 weeks ago
An Arab man has died while his daughter was seriously injured in a horrific road accident in Umm Al Quwain on Sunday.
Their vehicle had overturned several times on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, according to a police source.
The operations room received a report of the accident at 10:50pm, stating that a vehicle had overturned with two persons trapped inside. A team of first responders was immediately dispatched to the site of the accident where they found that the man had already died, while his daughter had sustained serious injuries.
The girl was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
The police urged motorists to adhere to the following road safety rules: Follow speed limits, be attentive while driving, take a break from driving if they feel tired or drowsy.
