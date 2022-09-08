UAE: Key bridge to partially close over weekend

New toll gates may be added subject to a decree by Chairman, Executive Council of Dubai
A key bridge in Abu Dhabi will be partially closed over the weekend, authorities announced.
Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) Abu Dhabi said on Thursday that two lanes on Al Maqta Bridge will be closed for four days.
The right lanes in both directions will be closed from Friday, September 9, 2022 to Monday, September 12, 2022.
ITC urged motorists to drive cautiously and follow rules and regulations while driving.
