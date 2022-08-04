UAE: Intercity bus services between Sharjah, Fujairah resume

They had previously been halted due to heavy rains

By Web Desk Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 11:24 AM Last updated: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 11:35 AM

Sharjah Road Transport Authority has announced that intercity buses between Sharjah and Fujairah have resumed as of Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Heavy rains and flooding in the UAE had led to the halting of these services between the emirates.

The transport authority had suspended services on two routes towards Khorfakkan and Kalba via Fujairah. The two routes were - Line 116 (Sharjah-Fujairah-Khorfakkan) and Line 611 (Sharjah-Fujairah-Kalba).

Line 116 (Sharjah-Fujairah-Khorfakkan) has been re-opened post flood clean up operations, the authority announced on Wednesday.

This completes the resumption of all passenger services to eastern region.

