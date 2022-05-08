UAE: How police are using AI to detect traffic crimes, respond to accidents faster

Officials said they used drones to detect congestions and direct patrols at hotspots

Sun 8 May 2022, 2:31 PM Last updated: Sun 8 May 2022, 2:37 PM

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) based systems to assess crash data to improve road infrastructure and accident response times and detect traffic violations has enhanced road safety in Abu Dhabi, authorities have revealed.

In a statement issued during Arab Traffic Week, which is celebrated from May 4 to 10, the Abu Dhabi Police said it has succeeded in applying AI systems to enhance traffic safety for road users.

According to the police, the use of smart technologies such as AI has helped significantly reduce crimes in the capital and made the roads safer owing to swift emergency response.

Abu Dhabi Police introduced the Safe City Project using AI almost four years ago. The force uses these cutting-edge technologies and the latest development in robotics and AI in all areas of operations.

Police said they were using drones to monitor traffic flow, detect congestions and direct patrols at hotspots.

The force also introduced the smart towers system, which alerts drivers on motorways through changing electronic messages, which caught red-light runners, analysed traffic accidents and helped with heavy truck management.

Major Eng. Ahmed Surour Al Shamsi, head of Safe City Department at Abu Dhabi Police, earlier told Khaleej Times that the AI system had helped make roads safer by reducing response time in reaching accident spots or emergencies.

"The use of technology also helps control traffic violations and road deaths," he said.

"We have more than 250,000 vehicles in Abu Dhabi, and we have to ensure that they are all insured and inspected. This can only be done through data provided by the smart system," Al Shamsi said at the summit.

The official noted that technology was also helping the force to analyse traffic violations, and, if there's a dangerous driver on the road, the operation rooms immediately sent out a patrol vehicle to corner the driver.

He revealed that five smart gates across the city communicate with each other and provide alerts to drivers on fog, rain, accidents, or traffic congestion. The smart system can also detect errant drivers, including those speeding, using mobile phones and other violations.

In April 2022, new radars powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) were activated at various roads in Abu Dhabi to monitor and catch motorists who don't stop at pedestrian crossing points.

Abu Dhabi Police said the smart radar system 'Hather' (Be Careful) was activated to control violations committed by drivers and jaywalkers to reduce the number of pedestrian run-overs in Abu Dhabi.

According to traffic authorities, the smart system aims to alert drivers about the importance of adhering to traffic rules and to give priority to pedestrians crossing from the areas designated for them for their safety.

