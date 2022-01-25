UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations: Dubai motorists told to expect delays on key roads

The tunnel was one of the first major corridors connecting Deira to Bur Dubai
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has issued an advisory for motorists going to Expo 2020, informing them to expect a delay at the parking entrance of the Expo to mark the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations.
The authority said a delay is expected at each of the Mobility Parking entrances for motorists coming from Abu Dhabi on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and at the World Parking for those coming from Expo Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road.
Motorists should expect a delay between 3 pm till 4.30 pm during the UAE Golden Jubilee tour of the Ministry of Interior. They have been advised to drive carefully during the celebrations.
To mark the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations in the UAE capital, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), Abu Dhabi, has also announced road closures in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, January 25.
The ICT also shared a map of the closures and alternative routes on its social media accounts.
The celebration tour will start at the Ministry of Interior offices in Abu Dhabi and end 111km away, at the finishing line at Expo 2020 Dubai. Participants in the tour will include amateurs and professionals, both citizens and residents in the UAE as well as GCC citizens.
The tour includes awareness stops in several tourist places, educational paragraphs and accompanying events.
