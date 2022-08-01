UAE: Free summer checks for vehicles announced

Avoid any violation and ride your scooter safely to ensure your safety and that of others, authority says
Authorities in Sharjah have announced free ‘summer checks’ for vehicles. On August 7 and 8, AutoXpress in Al Azra will check air conditioners, batteries, fluids and tyres.
Rafid Automotive Solutions, a joint venture between Sharjah Asset Management and OWS Auto, said the safety checks will ensure cars run smoothly during the hot summer months.
AutoXpress is a 50,000sqm service centre that specialises in car repair and maintenance.
Salim Saeed Al Midfa, CEO of Rafid Automotive Solutions, said: “As part of our corporate social responsibility, we are constantly working to ensure the safety of our customers and their vehicles, particularly during these hot months of the year.”
The free checks come as the UAE Ministry of Interior (MoI) launched its ‘Summer Without Accidents’ awareness campaign. As part of the campaign, drivers have been urged to check their tyres to ensure they are safe and undamaged, and to carry out regular maintenance of their vehicles, especially amid scorching temperatures of summer.
At least 81 people were killed and 943 sustained injuries in tyre-related accidents on UAE roads during last year’s summer months.
ALSO READ:
Avoid any violation and ride your scooter safely to ensure your safety and that of others, authority says
Here, we chronicle the country’s successes in operating or testing autonomous vehicles
The process is a prelude for the launch of the actual driverless taxi and e-hail services by 2023
Authorities have launched an awareness campaign on traffic safety rules
The development is taking place in Al Quoz, Nad Al Sheba, Al Barsha
This ensures a smooth flow of tidal currents along the sides of the port and preserves the coral reefs
Police say most car blazes result from drivers neglecting safety and preventive measures
Authorities conduct campaign to raise awareness on tyre burst