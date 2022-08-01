UAE: Free summer checks for vehicles announced

At least 81 people were killed and 943 sustained injuries in tyre-related accidents in the country last year

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 1:00 PM

Authorities in Sharjah have announced free ‘summer checks’ for vehicles. On August 7 and 8, AutoXpress in Al Azra will check air conditioners, batteries, fluids and tyres.

Rafid Automotive Solutions, a joint venture between Sharjah Asset Management and OWS Auto, said the safety checks will ensure cars run smoothly during the hot summer months.

AutoXpress is a 50,000sqm service centre that specialises in car repair and maintenance.

Salim Saeed Al Midfa, CEO of Rafid Automotive Solutions, said: “As part of our corporate social responsibility, we are constantly working to ensure the safety of our customers and their vehicles, particularly during these hot months of the year.”

The free checks come as the UAE Ministry of Interior (MoI) launched its ‘Summer Without Accidents’ awareness campaign. As part of the campaign, drivers have been urged to check their tyres to ensure they are safe and undamaged, and to carry out regular maintenance of their vehicles, especially amid scorching temperatures of summer.

